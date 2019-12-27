New Knox County jail dedicated in honor of former jailer

The Knox County Detention Center is on the brink of opening. On Friday, Jailer Mary Hammons led a dedication ceremony in honor of her late husband, Larry Hammons.

In 1998, Larry Hammons ran for Knox County Jailer, a position he would not be elected for until 2006.

"He wanted to be a servant to his community and he was a servant. And, he was such a loving person," said his wife and current jailer, Mary Hammons.

At that time, the Knox County jail was closed.

"So, one of the things he wanted to do was re-open it. At that time, they had kindly stripped the building of its hardware. So he had to go to Harlan and he had to bring that hardware, because they had built a new jail from their old jail," said Hammons.

After inspections passed in 2008, the building was re-opened. However, it was opened as a life-safety center and only had 36 beds.

Larry was the jailer for nearly four years before he died. In the next election, Mary was elected to take his place.

"When Larry had won that election in 2006, one of the quotes he had was that we needed a new jail," said Hammons.

Larry had a vision of a jail that was not only larger but would provide training for the inmates to have a new start and get back into the workforce as they were released.

When Mary was elected the second time, she continued her efforts to bring that vision to fruition.

"We broke ground on the new jail in 2017, on September 20th. And, after we broke ground, then we couldn't finish it during that term. So, I ran again so that I might be the person that would be able to open this jail," Hammons added. "It's about education, it's about rehab. Giving them hope, it's about giving them a way to find their occupation. Or find their vocation that they need to have in order to get out of their situation that they're in right now."

The new jail will have amenities including programs that will help inmates get their GEDs, work release programs, more than 300 beds and an area for court appointments, just to name a few.

During the dedication on Friday, Hammons thanked the city council, Mayor David Thompson, Judge Executive Mike Mitchell, and the former and current fiscal court, among others.

Jailer Mary Hammons would not tell us when the jail is expected to open. However, we have reason to believe it will open by the beginning of 2020.