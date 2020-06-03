New Knott County cabins open for reservations

If you have been looking for a local getaway you might be in luck as new cabins have opened at the Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County.

Zack Hall, Knott County Director of Tourism, says these two cabins are just the beginning.

“People were coming up here riding all the time and Knott County Has no overnight lodging anywhere in the county and so we decided cabins up here would be a good bet for us," Hall said. “We have some big dreams up here. We have two cabins right now. We have a grant that is supposed to come through in the next few months and we’re gonna look at putting 10 more cabins up here."

The cabins set up similar to a studio apartment provides a place for people riding the nearby trails to stay the night.

“We have tons of riding to do. Once you have been out on the trails all day long you’re going to wanna place to crash. You don’t want to have to haul a trailer too so come stay at our cabin," Hall said. “Two beds, bathroom, kitchenette, and concrete floors so that people can come in and you don’t have to worry about taking your shoes at the door. we got it so we can sweep it up."

The cabins can be booked for $100 a night with a two-night minimum.

To reserve a cabin you can call the Mine Made Adventure Park at 606-497-7558.