Need to clean out your closet? Goodwill stores now open.

With spring cleaning in full effect, many Kentuckians stuck at home have been cleaning out their closets.

Now, Goodwill stores across Kentucky are able to accept donations.

Goodwill says all donations will be thoroughly sanitized before hitting the sales floor.

Workers must also have their temperature checked before beginning their shift.

In addition to opening its retail locations, the nonprofit will reopen its Centers for Education & Employment, which exist to serve Kentucky job seekers who have disabilities or other barriers to entering the workforce.

“Reopening our doors allows us to jump-start our mission to help job seekers earn paychecks. Ninety cents on every dollar generated from our retail stores is used to fund employment programs for struggling Kentuckians, and this mission is more important now than ever,” said Goodwill Industries of Kentucky CEO & President Amy Luttrell. “Although we are excited to open our doors to the public, safety is our top priority; we plan to continue to follow all provisions put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our local government.”

Other precautions include enforcing social distancing by limiting the number of shoppers in the store, helping customers remain at least six feet from each other, frequent cleaning of high-contact surfaces, providing masks and gloves for employees and requiring use by customers and placing Plexiglas shield guards at registers.

In March, the organization furloughed approximately 1,000 of their 1,700 employees across 66 stores statewide. More than 90 percent of those employees will return to work this month.