Need a ride? Floyd County getting public transportation system

The Floyd County Fiscal Court approved a motion that will create a public transportation system.

"The number one need that we get from everywhere is that we need more transportation," said Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams.

They are using resources they already have that mainly transport senior citizens. Now, those services will be open to the public with additional routes.

"What we're going to do is set a schedule and go to different areas of the county each day of the week and bring the folks to Prestonsburg so they can get what they need," explained Williams.

The service will be free to the public.

"It's gonna be open to the public, and it's going to be free for the public," said Williams.

One local business owner agrees that a public transportation service would be very useful.

"Our area is more vehicle-based. So anytime you can bring a vehicle to somebody in order to transport them, it's just going to be good for the citizens of the community," said Nathan Wright who is the co-owner of inKind in Prestonsburg.

Judge Executive Robbie Williams said he plans to release a transportation schedule soon.

