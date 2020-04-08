Need a face mask? You can make one right at home

The CDC is advising people to use a cloth face covering to help slow the spread.

If you are out and about at the grocery store or the pharmacy you probably see more people wearing these masks.

Officials do not want people to take medical supplies away from those on the front lines, so there is a way you can make one without sewing from home.

CDC says the cloth coverings should:

-fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

-be secured with ties or ear loops

-include multiple layers of fabric

-allow for breathing without restriction

-be able to be washed and machine dried without damage or change to shape

Tutorials to make these masks can be found here.

Cloth masks help also help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cleaning the mask is also key.

Wearing these masks is not in place of social distancing but in addition to.