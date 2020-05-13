Unlikely duo serenade their neighborhood with 'God Bless America' and other songs nightly

We are living in a time where there seems to be a lot of uncertainty but in one Somerset neighborhood certainty has re-discovered itself - every night at 7 p.m.

This all takes place at the corner of Wood Haven Drive and Par View Court, where the sound of birds chirping and lawnmowers are constantly around.

But here among the flowers and freshly-cut grass, another tune can be heard every evening.

"I think it really has been a calm during a time that everyone is just stressed to the max," said Jeff Snyder, who has lived in the Eagle's Nest subdivision of Somerset for about 15 years.

Snyder works in insurance and at 63 years old, he is a father, grandfather and is the reason for the 7 p.m. get-together.

He is talented on the trumpet, and on one March evening, his community found that out too.

"You know it's kind of a scary time so I just came out on the front porch and I thought 'I'm gonna play God Bless America,"' he said. "I heard some neighbors clapping in the distance after I got done playing. I didn't know there was anybody listening, I was just playing for myself but apparently somebody heard me."

That March melody is still going strong as we approach mid-May. Nowadays at 7 p.m., Jeff is not alone.

"Lucy is talented well beyond her years," he said.

Who he's referring to is Somerset sophomore, Lucy McArthur. Lucy is like many students finishing up the school year from home.

"It's been incredibly hectic," she laughed.

Lucy is not the average student though. For more than a decade, she's played the violin.

"You know this is all a 16-year-old girl can really do in this time, and seeing smiling faces from people that are stuck in their houses and not being able to do anything, that's worth every second of me playing my whole life," she added.

Now, every night Lucy and Jeff stand alongside each other and serenade a line of golf carts that show up.

"You know honestly some nights there will be 12 golf carts lined up down this street and it's kind of nerve-racking to play in front all these people," she added.

"We've gotten to know neighbors that we just otherwise would have never known," Jeff said.

Tuesday evening, Lucy played three songs, ending on 'My Old Kentucky Home' for a group of people in the neighborhood who came by to listen.

Sports are marked on the ground for people to stay socially distant with their golf carts.

Tune after tune, every note offers reassurance. After Lucy, Jeff plays 'God Bless America' to the crowd on his trumpet.

The act altogether last just several minutes, but every second is soaked in by the crowd watching on.

"it doesn't really matter how many people there are if you just are able to get to that one person by your music, then that's all that I want to do... that's the main purpose," said Lucy.

And maybe the crowd comes for the music, or maybe, just maybe, when we face uncertain times and things are up in the air, that is when we find ourselves with both feet firmly planted in friendship and community.

Jeff plays trumpet for his church and in the Somerset Brass Band.

Lucy is hoping to pursue a future in music and hopes to one day play at Carnegie Hall.