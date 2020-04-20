Nearly 40,000 pounds of food delivered to help people in Floyd County

As people's needs grow during the coronavirus pandemic, people from not only the region but from outside Eastern Kentucky are reaching out to help.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is helping fill the need for food in the area.

Kevin Spurlock, Bishop of the Martin Ward, says all the food was donated by members.

“They asked how much we needed and I said as much as we can get and they’re delivering 25 pallets 40,000 pounds of food which is going to provide over 33,000 meals," said Spurlock. “ There’s eight food banks in the county plus some other organizations that are in need and of food as well. So we are just blessed to be able to provide this."

As pallet after pallet was unloaded, Judge Executive Robbie Williams says they could potentially have a growing demand.

“We have so many folks light off we are guessing approximately 3,500 people laid off in Floyd County. Of those 3,500 people, we are figuring they feed anywhere from 8,000 to 9,000 people in Floyd County," said Williams. “My concern is really not May, June, July. My concern is August, September, October, November when these unemployment checks go back down to just the state limit."

At the end of the day, they say no matter where you are from or what you believe it is simply people helping people.

”The whole community and the whole nation Is stepping up right now and these hard times that we’re having and trying to help people. I think it’s a great benefit that we have access to as the church and we are blessed," said Spurlock.

Other local groups volunteered to help with the food delivery including 'I Sell Wholesale' which donated a forklift and labor to help unpack the truck.

