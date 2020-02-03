Nearly $1 million in grants awarded to clean up illegal dumps in Kentucky

A $955,000 grant was awarded for the cleanup of the 121 illegal dumpsites across the Commonwealth.

The announcement of the grant was made on February 3rd, by the Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman along with Governor Andy Beshear.

The counties that will receive a portion of the grant include Breathitt, Butler, Calloway, Estill, Green, Hart, Henderson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lincoln, Logan, Magoffin, Marion, Mercer, Metcalfe, Owsley, Pike, Warren, and Wolfe.

To receive the funding, counties must agree to match 25 percent of the grant, with the exception of individual dump sites where cleanup exceeds $50,000.

Governor Beshear and Secretary Goodman hope the counties take advantage of this grant.

“Cleaning these will not only restore properties but will provide a healthier environment for Kentuckians,” said Governor Beshear.

The Illegal Open Dump Program gets its cleanup grants by generating a $1.75 fee for each ton of garbage dumped at Kentucky solid waste landfills. It was originally a cleanup reimbursement program and then changed to a grant program in 2006.

Secretary Goodman said, “This grant program has helped clean up over 2,000 dumpsites across the state since its creation in 2006.”