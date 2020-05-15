Nearly 1 in 5 West Virginia voters request absentee ballots

Almost 18 percent of West Virginia’s registered voters have requested absentee ballots for the June 9 primary election.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said Wednesday that nearly 215,000 absentee ballots were requested and nearly 87,000 of those ballots, or 7.1 percent of registered voters, had been returned to county clerks.

All registered voters are permitted to use an absentee mail-in ballot under the “other medical reason” excuse due to the coronavirus. In-person early voting runs from May 27 through June 6.

The last day to register to vote in the primary is May 19.