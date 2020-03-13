National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in McCreary County

The National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in McCreary County Thursday night.

The tornado touched down one mile northwest of Whitley City with peak winds of 100 mph.

The NWS says it was on the ground for 1.6 miles and was 175 yards wide.

The tornado touched down around 10:07 p.m. and ended at 10:09 p.m. Thursday.

There were three areas of damage where the tornado touched down. Several hardwood trees were snapped off and there was a house with some roof damage on Abe Chitwood Road.

Along Highway 1651, there were more hardwood trees snapped with some damage to a few two-story buildings.

They also found damage on Stephens Farm Road. A tree landed on a house and several other homes had roof damage.

Thankfully no one was injured or killed.

EF-1 tornadoes have wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph.