National Skilled Nursing Care Week brings more than smiling faces to occupants

This week is National Skilled Nursing Care Week. Tri-Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cumberland celebrated differently for the first time in more than two decades, with a drive-by parade.

"They will be very excited to see people," said Angel Harrell, an employee at Tri-Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. "It has been hard on them, because they miss their family and they really enjoy when they get to come and see them."

Jeff Wilder, the administrator at Tri-Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, says since new regulations were put into place in early March he became weary.

"When we first started this I was really worried about it. About how people would perceive it of how some would react."

But the response he received was quite the opposite.

"The families and the communities have been overwhelmingly accepting of everything that we have done and very compassionate."

"They have been very helpful. Anytime you want to FaceTime them you just have to let them know and they will FaceTime you or you can just call," said Katina Fields.

Both her grandmothers, Jenny Smith and Ruth Bush live at the center.

"It is has been very hard for me because I came every day to visit."

Both are diagnosed with dementia.

"Of course you want to see them, give them a big hug but for now we can not so I understand that."

Knowing they are only a call away gives her some comfort.

"It helps so you know so that they can hear your voice I guess and you can hear theirs to know that they are okay but it is just different. It is hard for them to understand what is going on you know why no one is coming to see them."

Hoping seeing balloons, signs with their names on it and their great-grandchildren will put a smile on their faces.

"I hope that they will be tickled. Hopefully they will not try to stop the car and get in with us," said Fields.

As more than a dozen cars drove by honking horns and yelling words of endearment, smiles plastered on each face, giving some comfort to loved ones.