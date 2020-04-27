NY governor praises Gov. Andy Beshear for aid request to Sen. Mitch McConnell

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is praising Kentucky’s governor for calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to provide federal pandemic relief to state and local governments.

Cuomo mentioned Gov. Andy Beshear during his daily coronavirus briefing Monday. He said Beshear “stood up” to McConnell after McConnell suggested states could go bankrupt if they have budget troubles during the pandemic.

Beshear was asked about McConnell’s bankruptcy comments at his daily briefing Friday. Beshear says he disagrees with McConnell on the bankruptcy issue “as does every governor in the United States.” He says this "isn’t a blue or red state issue.”

