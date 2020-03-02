National Weather Service: 'Mountains are by no means a safe haven from tornadoes'

March 2, 2012 is a date those in Eastern Kentucky will not forget. This year marks the eight-year anniversary of a tornado outbreak that tore through the region.

26 people lost their lives and more than 200 were injured. 18 tornadoes occurred statewide, and three of the biggest were in Eastern Kentucky.

"Mountains by no means are a safe haven from tornadoes," said Jonathan Guseman, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "You can get them really across all of Eastern Kentucky."

That statement alone may shock some of you who have the misconception that tornadoes gravitate towards flat land. March 2, 2012 is proof the myth isn't true. But still many questions remain. How is it a tornado can last as it crosses the mountains?

Guseman explains the factors that make up a tornado; weather, temperature and pressure all matter.

"Do we have a strong cold front coming through? Are we in the afternoon where it is real hot and humid into those overnight hours where we go into intensity."

As we change seasons and enter early spring weather can intensify, potentially causing another issue.

Tornadoes are rated on a damage scale also known as an EF scale, from zero to five.

"The West Liberty tornado was actually the longest tracked tornado in the country that year," said Guseman.

It traveled 86 miles at EF3 intensity.

"The upper echelon of that scale, an EF5, which is the highest-rated, so say winds approaching or above 200 mph. That is essentially where your foundation is going to be wiped clean," he said.

The National Weather Service urges those to be prepared and take warnings in the mountains just as seriously as if you were on flat land.

