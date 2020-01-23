NFL Quarterback Drew Brees coming to University of the Cumberlands

The University of the Cumberlands will host 2009 Super Bowl champion and MVP Drew Brees on campus this spring.

Brees will be the keynote speaker for the university's annual Excellence in Leadership Series, sponsored by Forcht Group of Kentucky. This is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are free and required upon entry. Click here to reserve yours starting March 2.

“Drew Brees has proven himself as a leader both on and off the field,” said Dr. Larry Cockrum, president of the university. “His accomplishments as an athlete and the character he has shown through his commitment to community service are inspirational. We are pleased to offer our students, and the community, the opportunity to hear what Brees has learned through his experiences. It is my hope that we may implement those lessons in leadership in our own daily lives.”

Brees is the 2009 Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. He spent five years with the San Diego Chargers and 14 years with the Saints.