NCAA panel formed to monitor coronavirus outbreaks

The NCAA announced it is forming an advisory panel in response to the coronavirus outbreaks.

According to a report on CBS Sports this is a preemptive response to "potentially impactful" outbreaks within the U.S.

The panel, consisting of experts in the public health, epidemiology and medical fields, will serve as a guide as the global spread and impact of the virus evolves.

"The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner," Donald Remy, NCAA chief operating officer, said in a statement released Tuesday. "Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned, however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly."

The NCAA says it is in frequent contact with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which says the potential threat both internally and internationally is high. As of now though, the immediate health risk is considered low for the general public.

"We are actively monitoring COVID-19 in the United States and will make recommendations on competition based on the evolving medical protocols established by the CDC, NIH and state and local authorities," said NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline.

So far nine people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus, all in Washington state near the Seattle area. The Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are currently ranked second nationally, play in Washinton but on the opposite side of the state in Spokane.

As of now, there are no plans to delay or reschedule the tournament.