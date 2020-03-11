NCAA Tournament will be held with "only essential staff and limited family attendance."

The NCAA announced on Wednesday in a statement that the NCAA Tournament will be held without fans.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

In the statement, NCAA President Mark Emmert says the men's and women's tournaments will be held "with only essential staff and limited family attendance."

The NCAA is also recommending that schools limit all collegiate sports to essential personnel and family members due to the coronavirus.