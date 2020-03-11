NBA suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK (AP) - NBA suspending season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns.
Adrian Wojnarowski said in a tweet that the NBA has suspended the season. He said the Jazz and Thunder players are quarantined in the OKC arena per ESPN.
This is following Rudy Gobert testing posting for the coronavirus.
The NBA has suspended the season.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020
The Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena, league sources tell ESPN. This is following Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020