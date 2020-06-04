NASCAR races to return to Kentucky in July with no spectators

During Thursday's COVID-19 news conference, Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement that four NASCAR races will be coming back to Kentucky in July.

Races at the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta have been on hold during the pandemic.

While they will be back next month, spectators will not be allowed.

Here is the schedule of races:

• Thursday, July 9 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 300

• Friday, July 10 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300

• Saturday, July 11 – NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (Sponsored by Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highway Safety to encourage seatbelt usage, especially in trucks)

• Sunday, July 12 – NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

• All four races will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1

This year is the the 10th anniversary of the NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400.