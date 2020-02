NASA has chosen SpaceX to provide launch services for its Psyche mission.

NASA wants to learn more about the metal-rich, sometimes fast-moving objects in space.

The mission will focus on the asteroid that orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter.

It’s named Psyche, hence the name of the mission.

The Psyche mission should launch in July 2022.

