NASA administrator makes stops across Central, Eastern Kentucky

To many Florida and Texas are the first states that come to mind when people think of space travel, but Kentucky is hoping to land itself somewhere on that map.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine toured Lexington-based aerospace company Space Tango before visiting Morehead State Thursday. (Photo: WKYT)

The state is best known for horses and bourbon, but the bluegrass also has a booming aerospace industry and,as sister-station WKYT reports, many are beginning to take notice.

Thursday morning, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine visited Space Tango, a Lexington-based company that has its own lab aboard the International Space Station conducting experiments.

Scientists conduct studies related to microgravity and how those environments in space can help in biomedical research.

“They’re doing absolutely astonishing work, not only on behalf of NASA, but the National Institute of Health and National Science Foundation, and now even private companies are coming to Space Tango to utilize their services,” says Bridenstine. “What Space Tango is going to do is transform how we live here on earth.”

After his stop in Lexington, Bridenstine also stopped at Morehead State University to tour their facilities. He will also visit Northern Kentucky over the weekend.