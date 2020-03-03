'It's a very resilient town': Former Eastern Kentuckians living in Nashville talk about tornado damage

For people in Kentucky, Nashville is a weekend getaway. Many people have family, friends and loved ones there.

After a tornado ripped through the city of Nashville and multiple other counties, killing at least 22 people, those who were once from the mountains and now live in central Tennessee recalled the night.

David Tolliver, part of the county music duo "Halfway to Hazard" returned to Nashville Monday night from Salt Lake City, Utah.

His plane missed the storm by just a couple of hours.

"It's a very resilient town. People get together and they help each other," he said.

Originally from Knott County, Tolliver says people are already out and about helping one and other.

Chad Warrix, the second part of the duo "Halfway to Hazard" also lives in Nashville now, and has for years.

Warrix is originally from the city of Jackson in Breathitt County.

"Nashville's hurting. You know, Nashville's been through things like this before and we'll get through it," he added.

Warrix and Tolliver both live only a few miles from the storm.

They say despite the massive damage, Nashville will rebuild.