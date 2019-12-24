Murder victim's family not surprised by reports of FBI investigation into former gov.'s pardons

The family of a Southern Kentucky murder victim said they are not surprised by reports the FBI is looking into pardons issued by outgoing Governor Matt Bevin.

Donald Mills was killed in 2014. One of the suspects found guilty, Patrick Baker, was pardoned in early December.

Our reporter talked to Melinda Mills, Donald's sister, two years ago outside the Knox County courthouse when Baker was sentenced to prison. Now, Mills said she was shocked to learn Baker was being set free.

Melinda said she is glad Bevin's pardons are getting so much attention. The case has attracted national attention and now the Louisville Courier Journal is reporting the FBI is looking into it.

A state representative told reporters he had been contacted about an investigation but did not identify the agency. An FBI spokesperson said they cannot confirm or deny an investigation.

Melinda said while she was shocked when Baker was set free, in some ways it was not surprising.

"We know there is wrongdoing. We want the attention it has got. Proven fact it was corruption, money and politics involved. It is going to come out," Melinda Mills said.

The report of the FBI's possible inquiry comes after two Democratic state lawmakers asked for an independent panel to also look into the pardons and from the Republican state Senate president asking for the U.S. Attorney to investigate.

Baker's attorneys are also asking for an investigation into the police that worked the Baker case, also alleging wrongdoing and claiming Baker was framed.