"Murder hornets": How they impact the honeybee population

A type of hornet has made its way to the United States. The first report of the murder hornet was confirmed in Washington State.

Charles Poe is a beekeeper in Magoffin County and knows a thing or two about insects. He checks on his honeybees once a day during swarm season. When he heard about the murder hornet, he had one thing on his mind.

"They need to kill them out in Washington State, that's what I thought. They don't need to let them get them this far," said Poe.

The murder hornet preys on honeybees during late summer and early fall. Honeybees are essential to our environment.

"Honeybees just happen to be one of the most important not only for the pollination factor, but also because they are producers of honey," said Courtney Jenkins, extension agent of agriculture and natural resources in Magoffin County.

The hornet goes into the honeybee hives looking for food. The bees try to fight back.

"The guard bees in the hive will try to fend them off before they enter. they are eating the bees is my understanding," added Jenkins.

Precautions are in place to help protect the honeybee population.

"Thankfully we have a very good research group at the university that will keep tabs on that and be sure to let anyone know if they are moving into this area," said Jenkins.

Poe has a plan to keep his honeybees safe.

"Well, you might be able to put something on the front of the hive to keep them out and let the bees go through," said Poe.

The murder hornet is not in Eastern Kentucky but if you see a one, you are asked to call your local extension office.