Multiple ways to help EKY children through Judi's Place For Kids

Sometimes it is not easy to donate money. Those at Judi's Place For Kids understand the struggle.

Judi's Place for Kids is a non-profit organization providing resources to children who suffer from a variety of maltreatment.

Although donations are vital to the organization, you can help in multiple other ways.

"It's really those private donations and the community support that really makes the difference," Laura Kretzer pointed out.

Kretzer is the Executive Director.

"We can always use paper products like toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex, cleaning supplies," explained Kretzer. "We also use play-dough. The kids use it when they are talking with our interviewers. We can also use snacks for the kids like prepackaged or individually wrapped snacks and drinks."

There is also a program called "CASA". CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

"CASA volunteers agree to visit a child they are assigned to at least once every thirty days," Kretzer pointed out.

It only costs time to become a CASA volunteer.

The initial pre-service training is a 30-hour course. It can be split up between online and in-person staff meetings between four and six weeks.

"We really need more of those caring adults to step up," Kretzer said. "But really to become a voice for a child who is in family court."

Investigators said during the colder months, some child abuse cases may go unreported.

"Sometimes in the wintertime where there's a lot of school closings and holidays that the schools are closed for, these children are not around another adult outside of their situation," said Kretzer.

It is vital to train volunteers to spot signs of child abuse at any stage.

"If they suspect abuse, then they report it," Kretzer said.

If you would like to become a volunteer or donate, you can call Judi's Place For Kids at 606-886-8520.

The third annual "It's All For Children Telethon" will also take place in February.

All the proceeds will go to Judi's Place For Kids.

The fundraiser is February 19th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

Entertainment will feature Nick Jamerson, Coaltown Dixie, Waylon Nelson, Savannah Jo, and local youth performers.

You can donate at least $25 for a chance to win a guitar signed by Tyler Childers.

There is a suggested $5 donation at the door.

For sponsorship, you can contact Laura Kretzer at 606-422-9750 or Misty Sanders at 606-478-9401.

The telethon is brought to you by Gearheart Communications and WYMT-TV.

