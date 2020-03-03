Multiple people in Putnam County, Tenn. unaccounted for after tornado

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least 25 people were killed and more than 200 hundred were injured after tornadoes tore through parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3.
Most of those fatalities came out of Putnam County, where 18 people were killed and at least 88 people were injured.
Officials said in a press conference late Tuesday evening that multiple people were unaccounted for.
Officials said they don't believe all those missing are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.
They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:
Tommy and Thomas Saunders
Rachel Baughman
Tommy Curtis
Kristina Hardin
Heidi Slyer
Luciano Gonzalez
Mary Gibson
Katherine Julian
Krystal Renfro
Doreen Black
Ryan Hunter
Belinda and Willy Harris
Jolen Billingsley
Patricia Kennedy
Breanna John Letts
Tom and Sandy Jones
Penny Penelope Cole
Margie Dyer
Thomas Weinblatt
James Mullins
Charles Henley
Velma Hammock
Gloria Bos
Phyllis Burchett
Jarvis Matheney
Charles Spurlock
Diana and Robert Smith
Katherine Misflin
Jane Reed
Kevin Smith
Alex Horn
Michael Bowers
Heather Hassen
Iris Walker
Dwight Gentry
Betty Newman
Alyssa Thompson
Fannie Patterson
Maryann Cordero
Stephanie Lander
Rocky Smith
Stella Zuller
Ryan Packinghan
Tracy & Cody McGhee
Dustin Kingsland
Jean & Clark Dennis
Roy & Mary Fields
Ronald and Denisse Cantrell
David Phillips
Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
Lisa Burgess
Edward Carter
Tommy Knight
Bernice Carter
Robin & Bethany Babb
Bob White
Joey Dedemicis
Teresa Van Daalan
Jessica Davis
Joe Murphy Jr.
Denton Nelson
Brad Byers
Roy & Charlene Byers
Maria & Ron Rakaska
Glen & Anthony Phillips
Rick Stegill
Benjamin Patterson
Charles & Mary Petty
Putnam County officials said to call (931) 646-4636 if you are on this list.
Officials said that as of around 7 p.m. that first responders were 60 percent through with their search and that they would continue searching through the night. Two big areas they are targeting were West Haven and Hensley Road.