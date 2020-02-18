Multiple fundraisers held for the Artists Collaborative Theatre after it burned down

From paint to props, volunteers lost everything in the Artists Collaborative Theatre (ACT) fire.

"In the fire, everybody saw between the videos and the pictures, there's nothing salvageable," said Emily Kingery.

Kingery is the Children's Theatre Director for the ACT.

Now, she and other volunteers continue to prepare for upcoming shows.

"It was really important to us that we continue our season for us and the community," recalled Kingery.

However, they cannot do it alone. They need your help.

"The building opened in 2008 so we have 12 years of costumes and props," Kingery explained.

You can sponsor a show as a prop, costume, or set sponsor.

A prop sponsor donates $25 and will receive one ticket.

A costume sponsor donates $50 and will receive two tickets.

A set sponsor donates $100 and will receive five tickets.

Your name will be listed in the playbill of the show you want to sponsor.

Those shows are:

"You Can't Take it With You"

"The Aristocats Kids"

"9 to 5"

To become a sponsor, send ACT a message on Facebook or contact an ACT volunteer. You may also send a PayPal payment to actfundraiser@gmail.com. Volunteers ask you to list the show you would like to help sponsor.

You can also send a check to P.O. Box 964 Elkhorn City, Ky. 41522.

"We decided as a group that our immediate needs as a group are to be able to continue our season," said Kingery.

There is also an upcoming fundraiser night at Texas Road House in Pikeville. This is part of the restaurant's "Dine to Donate" program.

The fundraiser is set for Thursday, February 20th from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

10% of your total food purchase will go to the ACT. All you need to do is show your waiter/waitress this flyer.

The 7th annual ACT 5K/10K will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 10:00 a.m. in front of the old ACT building in Elkhorn City. Click here to sign up.

Last but not least, The ACT of Love chili cook-off and dessert bake-off will be held Friday, March 6th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Elkhorn City Community Center.

A dessert entry fee is $20. The chili entry fee is $25. If you want to enter both, you can donate $35.

Admission to taste is $7 for adults and $4 for kids under 12-years-old.

To register, you can mail a check or send money via PayPal (listed above).

There will also be raffles and door prizes available at the event.

People from Kentucky to Nebraska have donated.

Volunteers told WYMT they are thankful for every donation, no matter how big or small.