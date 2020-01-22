Multiple Eastern Kentucky schools closed due to widespread illness

Several schools canceled classes Thursday and Friday because of illness.

Floyd County schools made Thursday and Friday NTI days.

Johnson County Superintendent Thom Cochran made the announcement on YouTube, saying he was canceling school for the rest of the week to "prevent the further spread of viruses."

Magoffin County Schools are also closed on Thursday and Friday due to illness, and asked everyone to "use this time off to wash coats and backpacks to help prevent spreading of the illnesses."

