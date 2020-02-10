Mudslide closes road in Pike county

A mudslide closed a road in Pike County Monday night.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet posted on Facebook that the mudslide is on KY 292 between US 119 and the ARH hospital in South Williamson.

Transportation officials say the slide is still moving and that crews will stay at the site all night. Crews cannot clean up the slide until it stops moving.

Traffic cannot get through to the hospital from US 119 at the intersection on the Kentucky side of the state line bridge. They say you will have to go into West Virginia and come back on route 292.