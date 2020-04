A section of one Pike County road is shut down due to a mudslide.

Officials with the District 12 office of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet posted on their Facebook page the slide is at Brushy Road on KY 881.

Crews are working to remove the debris, but say it is currently blocking both lanes.

Officials say they hope to get one lane open in a few hours. They say it could be late this evening before the road is fully back open.