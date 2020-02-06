Mudslide closes US 421 in Leslie County

The heavy rain hitting our region Wednesday night and into Thursday morning is causing problems for Eastern Kentucky.

A mudslide closed US 421 in Leslie County. Our reporter was traveling in the area and had to turn back.

They tell us the slide is near the Harlan County line.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tell us the road will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

In the picture, you can see a school bus. Our reporter at the scene said it is a parked Red Bird Mission School bus. No students were on the bus at the time of the slide.

We will update this story once the road is back open.