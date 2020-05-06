Mudslide destroying hillside behind Knott County family's farm

Three weeks ago, Billy Reed was called to his back yard by his wife to look at something that had fallen from the hillside.

A rock the size of a small cooler was in his family's pool. It came crashing through their deck into the pool, tearing the lining.

"That was one of the first signs that we had an issue," Reed said.

Things have gotten worse in the weeks that have passed since that first incident.

"Well it's kind of disheartening," said Reed. "I mean we enjoy our place and no one really plans for anything like this."

Reed and his wife bought the property in Knott County five years ago. It is more than enough for his family of four.

It even has an extra house where he moved his inlaws into.

But now, the hillside behind their house is coming down. A recent mudslide sped up the process.

"It's kind of like a scene out of a movie, a lot of trees breaking and mud sliding," Reed said. "It's just something you don't really expect."

The yard in front of his inlaws' house is covered in mud, rocks, and now trees. A barn that once sat behind the house is now in the front yard.

"It was kind of, I don't know how to explain it, it was just kind of, I don't know, I don't know," said Reed.

He was standing in his backyard when everything came crashing down.

“Firecrackers that’s the only way I can explain it. Just trees snapping, most of the timber that was here like I said earlier was standing timber that’s behind the house now and so it was just, it was kind of I don’t really know how to explain it,” said Reed, thinking back to just a few days ago.

It is a mess. People now stop in the road, looking at the mess the hillside creating.

State and local officials stop by and call almost daily to try and assist.

While it's on private property and the county cannot do anything, Reed has paperwork filed hoping for assistance from higher up.

"There's just as far as legalities, there's paperwork you have to file, investigations that need to be done, and so far that's being done," said Reed.

In the meantime, they are cleaning what they can, and have moved his inlaws out.

"We've had a lot of people ask for help, ask if we need help. My state police family have been awesome, I've had numerous calls from them offering help to move my inlaws you know to kind of get them evacuated," said Reed.

He awaits for more word from the state and hopes that he is not the one left footing this bill.