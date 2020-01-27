Mucky Monday morning

Mostly cloudy skies continue today.

Today & Tonight

This morning, most of us will wake up to overcast skies and sloppy conditions.

Pockets of fog are also possible in spots. Heavier showers look to hit the mountains in the morning. All of us here in the mountains have the potential to get in on this rain, but the models show the showers trending more south, so I think those of us more towards the south will see more impacts and slick conditions. Showers lighten up by the afternoon hours and look a lot more scattered. We could see a little bit of a wintry mix Monday morning as well. But just like the weekend, we are not expecting any major impacts. Temperatures will start out on the chillier side in the mid-30s and then rise to the mid-40s for daytime highs.

Going into tonight, most of us should hold onto those overcast conditions. Stray pop-ups may appear around the region, but the majority of us stay on the drier side. Counties toward the Kentucky Virginia border may see some light flurries towards the higher elevations, but no accumulation is expected. Overnight lows will drop near or below freezing in those lower 30s.

Extended Forecast

We look to stay on the dry side going into Tuesday. Highs will get into the mid to upper 40s, so it will be a lot more comfortable outside. Clouds will stick around though for the daytime hours. Overnight lows will sink to the freezing point and beyond.

I think we will start to see those clouds clear out slowly but surely as we head into the last few days of January. Thursday looks to be the nicest weatherwise with lots of sunshine and few clouds. Dry conditions will continue, and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

We could see rain chances return by Friday evening, but Saturday looks to be the wettest. We will keep an eye on that, but for now, happy Monday!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall