Much cooler day ahead, rain and snow possible tonight

It will be a cooler start to your Tuesday and the rollercoaster ride that is mountain weather will start up the loop again.

Today and Tonight

After a break in the action following Sunday night/Monday morning's severe weather, we'll see mostly cloudy skies today and rain chances return to the area this afternoon. It will be a chilly day with highs struggling to get to 50 in most locations.

That will be the setup for what is likely to happen tonight, which is a transition from rain to snow. Yes, you read that right. The good news is that with a warm ground, it will not amount to anything outside of a coating in the higher elevations. Lows will drop into the low 30s.

Extended Forecast

We get a break from the mess, thankfully, with some much-needed sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. The slow upward trend with the temperatures will start there too. Wednesday's highs look to be in the mid-50s with Thursday getting close to 60 in spots.

Our next player could move into the region Friday and hang around into the first part of the weekend. We'll keep a close eye on that and keep you posted.