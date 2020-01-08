Much calmer forecast for the next two days

We're getting a nice mid-week break with the forecast, but changes return by the weekend.

Today and Tomorrow

Watch out for a few slick spots on the backroads early due to some possible re-freezing overnight, especially in those sheltered valleys where it might have gotten close to or below freezing.

Otherwise, it's going to be a beautiful day, with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, look for mostly clear conditions with lows dropping to back close to freezing.

For Thursday, we'll start to add a few clouds in with our sunshine, but we stay dry. Highs will approach 60 in spots. Look for mostly cloudy skies Thursday night and some scattered rain chances late. I'm not completely sold on those yet though. Lows drop into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Models are starting to drift on what our forecast will be for the last day of the work and school week. For now, we're keeping our rain chances in, but I think they'll stay scattered until later in the day on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-60s for most, so enjoy that at least.

Better rain chances come Friday night into Saturday and some storms are possible on Saturday with a strong cold front. Temps could soar into the low 70s early in the day before starting to crash by Saturday night. Winds could be stout with some of the storms and we could end up with a couple of inches of rain in spots by the time the system wraps up late in the evening. We'll keep you posted on that.

We dry out and cool down some by the end of the weekend.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.