Mountain athletes selected for Governor's Scholar Program

Jarrett Napier and Laci Johnson used to spend most of their days on the basketball court, but due to COVID-19 they now spend their days doing something else.

"Before basketball season starts we're having workouts we're having open gyms and the season comes and it's all about the games. and now I'm on my computer, I'm on my zoom meetings," said Junior at Shelby Valley, Laci Johnson.

Earlier this week, the pair was accepted into the Governor's Scholar Program. While the state receives more than 2,000 applications every year, only half are selected to attend.

"So it'll be really good for me to spend a few weeks away from home and be more independent," added Johnson.

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the acceptance, but also some nerves.

"I was screaming and jumping around it was amazing it was something I had been working on. I turned my application in December and had to wait until April," said Johnson.

"I was kinda worried at first about the five-week stay but its an opportunity for you to get better, learn new things and get out of your comfort zone a bit," said Junior at Hazard, Jarrett Napier.

They said it's what they learned on the court that carried over their applications.

"I think that it looks good when you can balance those things when you can balance fun with sports, and you can balance your education at the same time, and you can show determination and leadership in both things," said Napier.

The pair are looking forward to what they will get out of this experience.

"It'll be different definitely going to challenge you, you're gonna have to learn some of those habits you need succeed later in life", added Napier.

Whether the duo is spending their summer on the court or a college campus, their futures are still looking bright.

Other athletes selected around the mountains include:

Ella Cobb, Hazard

Cory VanHoose, Johnson Central

Conner Finney, Johnson Central

Kelci Blair, Johnson Central

Savanna Holbrook, Johnson Central

Kelsi Pennington, Johnson Central

Meghan Ratliff, Johnson Central

Peyton Sergent, Johnson Central

Madeline Hamilton, Johnson Central

Matt Williams, Knott Central

Samantha Turner, Perry Central

Jaxon Watts, Paintsville

Grant Holland, Pikeville

Colin Street, Pikeville

Emily Gearheart, Pikeville

Alex Fleniken, Pikeville

Jason Lin, Pikeville

Colton Corell, Somerset