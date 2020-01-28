Many hopeful Mountain Parkway construction finishes soon

Construction on the Mountain Parkway began in September of 2016.

While some parts of the project are complete, there is still a lot left to do.

"The new section that they just appropriated Monday for us between here and West Liberty, and they're working on that now just clearing timber, so it is just now getting started," said Mayor of Salyersville Pete Shepherd.

In Governor Andy Beshear's State of the Commonwealth Address, he mentioned the need for construction on the Parkway to be finished. His comment had a lot of citizens optimistic.

"You need transportation, you need good road systems, this is what we need for eastern Kentucky to thrive," said Shepherd.

The goal of the project is to prove a four-lane, high-speed road connecting eastern and central Kentucky. Many people believe the project's completion would boost the local economy.

"It's going to be the main entrance for business, industry, the people coming into eastern Kentucky," added Mayor Shepherd.

The Mountain Parkway Twitter page says the newest segment to undergo construction is set to be completed by 2022.