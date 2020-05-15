Mountain Manor of Paintsville celebrates residents and families with parade

Mountain Manor of Paintsville hosted a parade to celebrate residents and families on Friday.

"We were trying to do some kind of celebration every single day and we wanted to celebrate Skilled Nursing Week with something special for our residents," said Mountain Manor of Paintsville CEO, Emily Gray.

The parade was a way for families to see each other without a pane of glass separating them.

"It's a struggle sometimes for them because they miss their families you know we have families who come every single day two or three times a day and since this is started they have not been able to see or touch them physically," added Gray.

For residents like Bonnie Ellis, she enjoyed being about to see her family.

"Oh, it was so exciting you know it's been a while, see my granddaughter see my doggies see my son and his wife," said Ellis.

This was possibly one of the happiest days at Mountain Manor.

"See the faces of all the residents here and see how they were so pleased with seeing their loved ones and everyone was so excited the most excited I've seen this bunch since I've been here," added Ellis.