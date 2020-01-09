Mountain Arts Center to support local arts education with 'Jamuary'

Eastern Kentucky is known for its art. From music to storytelling, it is engrained in the mountain people. But many believe learning that art is now harder than ever.

"Some of the arts have been cut over the past few years. We felt like we were in a place to try to help with that," said Joe Campbell, Executive Director of the Mountain Arts Center.

The MAC created a new program to address the issue.

"We're here for a reason. We were built for education and helping the students and the schools," Campbell said. "And we want to continue to be a part of that and grow and expand on that."

"JaMuary: A Concert for Music Education" will bring a host of entertainment to the MAC stage, with a little something for everyone.

"It's a night of country, blues, and rock. And a lot of Americana," Campbell said. "So, it'll be a good night."

The proceeds will be donated to arts programs in local schools. The first event, planned for January 25, will help Prestonsburg High School resurrect its school band.

According to PHS Band Director Donald Settles, the value of an art class cannot be explained.

"Arts are so important to students because of the life lessons that it teaches," said Settles.

He believes the funding from Jamuary is more than a donation. It's an investment.

"This area, with the talent that's here, it would be great to start them in school so that they can give them the foundation they need for their future careers," Settles said.

He said more than 30 students came out for band this year, but only 15 were able to continue due to the price of new instruments and the school's lack of resources.

Money raised at "Jamuary" will be used to purchase more band instruments so that students who cannot afford to buy their own will be able to rent instruments from the school.

Settles said he encourages everyone to support the cause, adding that an online donation portal is available if coming to the event is not possible.

"It's not about us. It's not about the band. It's not about me. It's not about, necessarily, Prestonsburg High School," he said. "It's about the community coming together to really make a difference in the lives of our kids."

The lineup includes Magnolia Boulevard, Laid Back Country Picker, Down To The River, Luna & The Mountain Jets, Wayne Graham, and Colby O'Bryan. The event is set for January 25 at 6 p.m. at the MAC. For more information, visit MACArts.com.