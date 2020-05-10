Mother's Day Forecast: Cool and nice, showers later

Freeze Warning in effect until 9 a.m.

Today and Tonight

Happy Mother's Day! Hopefully, you turned the heater on last night, otherwise, you are probably waking up to a cold house this morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. today due to the cold temperatures. Later today, mother nature brings us some nice weather for the holiday. We will see mostly sunny skies and highs getting into the mid-60s.

This evening rain chances increase throughout the region. If you were planning on grilling out for Mother's Day Dinner, you might want to push up mealtime. Showers look to arrive around 5 to 6 p.m. and last through the evening hours. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s. This is truly a Mother's Day Forecast for every mother out there because we hit every type of weather today. Cold, then nice and warmer, then rainy so hopefully every mother will enjoy the day at some point.

Extended Forecast

We look to cool back down Monday with highs dropping back into the mid-50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. We could see a stray chance for a shower or two on Monday with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Tuesday temperatures will get back into the lower 60s with a few clouds.

By the time we get to Wednesday, rain chances start to increase as we head into the rest of the week but so do temperatures. We will even break into the 80s by the weekend.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall