Mother of missing toddler taken into custody

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the mother of a missing toddler was taken into custody on Tuesday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that Megan Boswell was charged with false reporting on February 25 by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Her daughter, Evelyn, is still missing.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent an AMBER Alert out for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell on February 19. The child's mother, Megan Boswell, said the child's grandmother took her to Virginia.

Officials said she was last seen sometime in December, with reports conflicting on the exact date. Investigators said the child's grandfather reached out to the Department of Children's Services after not seeing the child since Thanksgiving.

Megan was in the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office for hours on the night of February 25. A group of people, unrelated to the case, were at the sheriff's office. They told WVLT that they wanted answers from Megan