Mother of 9-year-old rape victim compares Bevin's pardon to a slap in the face

Former Governor Matt Bevin's controversial pardons were a shock to many, including the mother of a nine-year-old rape victim.

She says knowing the man convicted for the heinous crime is now walking free has been nearly unbearable.

"It felt like a ton of bricks hit me. I just kind of collapsed to the floor, sobbing and crying," the mother said.

Micah Schoettle served just 19 months of a 23-year sentence before he was pardoned.

In a radio interview last week, Bevin claimed there was no physical evidence in this case. But a 2012 study found that about 90 percent of child victims do not show physical evidence of abuse.

The victim's mother said Bevin's decision was like a slap in the face.

"I think my daughter is going to return to counseling because she has read Bevin's comments about her and I know it upsets her," the mother said. "We're just kind of taking one day at a time."

A prosecutor who helped put Schoettle behind bars said he is looking at how this case got to the governor's desk and if any favors were involved.

The FBI is also reportedly looking into some of Bevin's controversial pardons.