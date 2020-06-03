Most of Virginia to enter phase two Friday

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that most of the state will enter phase two of the “Forward Virginia” plan this Friday, June 5.

Northern Virginia and Richmond will remain in phase one.

Phase two involves maintaining a Safer at Home strategy along with recommendations for social distancing, teleworking, and requiring individuals to wear face-coverings in indoor public settings.

The maximum number of people allowed in a social gathering will increase from 10 to 50.

Restaurants may offer indoor dining at 50 percent occupancy, fitness centers may open indoor areas at 30 percent occupancy, and certain recreation and entertainment venues without shared equipment may reopen with restrictions. That includes museums, zoos, sporting, and performing arts venues. Swimming pools may also expand to both indoor and outdoor exercise, diving, and swim instruction with restrictions.

Current guidelines on religious services, non-essential retail, and personal grooming services will largely remain the same.

Phase two guidelines for specific sectors can be found here.