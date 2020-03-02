Morgan County reflects on tornado that ripped through West Liberty

Monday marked the eight-year anniversary of the storms that hit parts of Eastern Kentucky. Morgan County was one of the areas hit.

West Liberty Mayor Mark Walter remembers that day all too well.

"When you get to talking about it and you see pictures it takes you right to that day. I will never forget where I was and what we had to go through," said Walter.

West Liberty United Methodist Church was hit during the storms. Jamie Brunk was only helping storm victims at the time. Soon after, he became the pastor of the church.

"I came here because of the fact that church had been destroyed and the parsonage was unusable and we had the opportunity to kind of start from scratch," said Brunk.

Brunk helped his grieving congregation by listening to them. "I wanted to hear their stories. I wanted to know where they were - what had happened," said Brunk

The church began to rebuild after the storm. The congregation wanted to remember the old church.

"One of the other things they wanted, if possible, was to recreate the windows that were very important in the old church," said Brunk.

The church is located at the corner of Prestonsburg and Main Street.

