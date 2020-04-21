Morehead veterans honor one of their own in vehicle line of salutes

On April 13th, Command Sergeant Major Claude Edward Meade died after a long bout with illness. But, as reported by sister-station WKYT, his veteran comrades did not let COVID-19 stop them from honoring their fallen compatriot.

(Photo: WKYT)

Meade was known as the pioneer of the Post 126 Honor Guard, which attends the funerals of veterans while playing taps and presenting the flag to family members.

Though it was something he spent years doing, he did not have access to the same honor due to social distancing guidelines.

On the day of his funeral, a parade of vehicles full of veterans drove by the funeral home as his casket lay outside.

They saluted the casket and presented warm messages to family members before driving on.

“Everyone of those people that drove by knew dad well and they were feeling the same thing we were and it was their way of grieving. I think it helped them too,” said daughter Shawn Justice.

Meade not only served two tours of Vietnam and spent 19 years in the Army Reserve, but was one of the founders of Morehead State University's ROTC program before retiring in 1993.

In 2014, Meade was inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.

His daughter posted a video of the caravan to Facebook whereas of Tuesday it had garnered more than 100,000 views and 6,000 shares. She posted the video so family that could not attend would still be able to see the procession.

Now, she says it is helping her father's memory live on worldwide.

“I know it’s a bad time and it was a terrible time to lose my father but we still have hope. We still have hope that we will get through this by supporting each other and we can’t do it like we used to but we can still do it," said Justice.

The family says they plan to hold a more traditional, formal honoring once the COVID-19 outbreak has died down.