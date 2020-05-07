Morehead State University planning to reopen normally for fall semester

Leaders at Morehead State University plan to reopen as normally as they can for the fall semester with students on campus.

Our sister station WKYT talked with University President Jay Morgan Thursday. He laid out some of the plans the school has for the fall semester.

"Right now, Morehead State University is planning for a fall semester back on campus. Obviously that semester will probably look a little bit different than it did in the past. I do think we will have a high degree of courses that will be in hybrid format. in other words, students may take half the course that's traditional and the other half online. Our campus in a normal semester has about a third of its courses online, and I think that third will gently tick up a little bit," Morgan said.

Morgan says the university will coordinate with the governor's office.