More younger adults in Kentucky testing positive for COVID-19

More younger adults in Kentucky are testing positive for COVID-19.

Our sister station WKYT talked to a doctor who says that increase in numbers does not tell the whole story.

Over the past few weeks, the number of Kentuckians in their 20s have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen higher than those in their 60s or 70s.

Medical experts say they do not believe more younger people are getting infected, but that our statewide testing is finally giving us a more accurate picture of who has COVID-19.

"By expanding testing which we are catching the population that we didn't actually get before. Before when we were testing we were testing high-risk populations, those who presented at the emergency department, those who presented for admission at the hospital. and now we are expanding," said ER physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

With Gov. Andy Beshear encouraging all Kentuckians to get tested for COVID-19, those numbers should continue to rise.

"By expanding testing we are naturally going to pick up those numbers. So the number of positive cases is going to go up but I think we're going to continue to see the numbers of admissions and deaths actually continue to drop off," said Dr. Stanton.

While younger people are a smaller percentage of those getting seriously ill, it can still happen.

31-year-old Jantzen Merriman from Powell County said he was treated for an upper respiratory infection, but a week later ended up in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

"It doesn't pick and choose who is going to affect. you honestly never know. it could be any age. I would've never thought that I was contracted it at all," said Merriman.

Dr. Stanton says another benefit to expanded testing is alerting those who may have it, but are not showing symptoms, that they should not be in contact with anyone.