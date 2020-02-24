More than just 'fun in the mud': Man arrested after defacing property at Mingo Central High School

Students at Mingo Central High School had a strange Monday morning.

"It's definitely not something that happens every day up here - or anywhere," said senior Dakota Jessie. "But it was the talk of the school just about the entire day once it had happened."

The "chaos" started when Zachary Fowler drove through the campus on his side-by-side, spinning "donuts" in the grassy areas and sending mud and rocks flying at the school building and nearby cars.

"Somebody came out here and just had fun in the mud," said senior Trace Clark.

But, he added, the situation could have been different and it left many students a little uneasy.

"The thing that makes me worried is they didn't even put us on a lockdown or tell anyone about it," said Clark. "We just figured out from the videos and rumors."

Some of the students caught the interaction on their phones, sharing it to Facebook, showing Fowler leading the Mingo County Sheriff's Office on a chase around the school grounds and out onto the roadway. Witnesses say he then made his way to the football field.

The videos were shared more than 6,000 times in a 10-hour timeframe. One of those shares was on Fowler's Facebook page, where he captioned the video, "Yessir."

The Mingo County Sheriff's Office caught Fowler and arraigned him on several charges Monday afternoon, including reckless driving, ATV on center line, destruction of property, assault on a school employee, battery, fleeing with a vehicle, and obstructing.

"This arrest also stems from the videos that was posted on Facebook of the incident at Mingo Central High School," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "He was arrested by Cpl. L. Thomas, Dep. J.D. Tincher."

Fowler is held on a $64,000 bond. Magistrate Donald Sansom said during the arraignment that Fowler was taking the situation "lightly."

"Mr. Fowler, you got yourself in a little bit of trouble. A whole lot. You know, you can do away with the smile," Sansom said. "You've done stuff toward the school; I don't know what the reason is. Whatever it is, you need to work it out. This is a mistake and you can overcome this. But you've got to be the person that wants to. You've got to learn from your mistakes."

Officials say they hope the situation will show people that situations like this are taken seriously by law enforcement. They want it will show people that it was much more than a little "fun in the mood."