More than $650,000 donated during annual Kentucky Gives Day

More than 220 organizations across the state were helped by online donations during the 8th annual Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday.

The giving campaign on the Kentucky Gives website has raised $652,352 for 223 charities so far, many of them in our part of the state.

The event is usually only 24 hours, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials plan to keep the campaign going until May 31st.

“The pandemic facing our communities has also put an incredible strain on our nonprofit organizations and their ability to serve Kentucky communities now, and in the days ahead. These donations were needed more than ever,” said Danielle Clore, executive director and CEO of Kentucky Nonprofit Network, the state association of nonprofits who hosts the event.

The total includes $19,395 raised so far through the #KYGives20 Impact Pool that will be distributed among eligible organizations at the end of the month.

Don't forget our virtual food drive with God's Pantry Food Bank is still going on too. You can donate to that here.