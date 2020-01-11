More than 500 athletes compete in third annual UPIKE, Pikeville archery tournament

The third-annual UPIKE and Pikeville archery tournament ran Friday evening and all day Saturday.

More than 500 athletes had their sights set in the UPIKE and Blue Goose gym.

The tournament featured multiple grade levels from several states.

Pikeville Archery Squad Coach Scott Hopkins said this year, they are excited to add a 3D archery experience.

"It gives the kids the opportunity to not just being able to shoot a bulls-eye all the time, but to be shooting just like when we're going hunting and so forth with their parents and things of that nature," Hopkins explained.

Hopkins told WYMT archery is a great sport for the kids who may not be a basketball or academic team star.

The two-day tournament ended at 6:00 Saturday evening.

