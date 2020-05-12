More than 150 inmates at Lexington's Federal Medical Center have COVID-19

Doctors and Health experts are concerned about how rapidly COVID-19 spreads through closed areas like prisons and jails.

Now, according to sister-station WKYT, we are beginning to see just how bad it can get.

According to the latest data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons more than 150 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lexington's Federal Medical Center.

On Monday, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department workers reported a 59-year-old inmate with pre-existing conditions died after becoming infected with the virus.

They say many of the inmates at FMC are at risk, considering how many deals with underlying conditions.

But those inmates are under federal jurisdiction meaning there is little the Commonwealth can do to help them.

But the same is not true for workers at the facility.

“What we can, and have been trying to, assist with are the tests and options for the employees," said Kevin Hall, LFCHD spokesperson. "Right now, we know one Fayette County resident who works there who tested positive. The Bureau of Prisons has reported more employees who work in different counties, so we’re working we’re in preliminary discussions with the Federal Medical Center to provide some testing options for the staff and that something we should hopefully be able to get moving on in the near future.”

Health Department workers say they receive new numbers for those testing positive around 3 p.m. every afternoon. They expect the number of cases to rise.